Man arrested with 1,015 drug capsules

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 24

The police seized 1,015 drug capsules from a resident of Passiana village.

Mukhtiar Singh from the Bahadurgarh police post said he, along with a police team, was in a forest area of Bahadurgarh, where they stopped a motorcyclist, identified as Ranjit Singh of Train village for checking. During the search, they seized 1,015 drug capsules from his possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect under various sections of the NDPS Act.