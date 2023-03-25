Man arrested with 1,015 drug capsules

Patiala, March 24
The police seized 1,015 drug capsules from a resident of Passiana village.
Mukhtiar Singh from the Bahadurgarh police post said he, along with a police team, was in a forest area of Bahadurgarh, where they stopped a motorcyclist, identified as Ranjit Singh of Train village for checking. During the search, they seized 1,015 drug capsules from his possession.
A case has been registered against the suspect under various sections of the NDPS Act.
