Man arrested with 204 bottles of illegal liquor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 3

The Nabha Kotwali police have arrested a person for allegedly smuggling liquor.

The police have registered a case against the suspect, Jatin, a resident of Bouran Gate, Nabha. “The accused was arrested and we have recovered 204 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Punjab only. He was smuggling the liquor in a car bearing registration number PB 05 AM 8080. He will be questioned further to ascertain the source of the liquor,” said Kotwali SHO Harry Boparai.