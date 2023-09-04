Man arrested with 204 bottles of illegal liquor

Patiala, September 3
The Nabha Kotwali police have arrested a person for allegedly smuggling liquor.
The police have registered a case against the suspect, Jatin, a resident of Bouran Gate, Nabha. “The accused was arrested and we have recovered 204 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Punjab only. He was smuggling the liquor in a car bearing registration number PB 05 AM 8080. He will be questioned further to ascertain the source of the liquor,” said Kotwali SHO Harry Boparai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...