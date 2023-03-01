Man booked for abducting minor

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 28

The Sirhind police have registered a case against a person for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The case has been registered on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

ASI Jasbir Singh said the father of the victim in a statement recorded with the police said on February 25 while he had gone for work, his 17-year-old daughter and wife were at home. He got a call from his wife saying their daughter was missing from home.

He said he later came to know that Arjun Verma, a resident of Gonda district in Bihar, had lured his daughter away on the pretext of marriage.

The police have registered a case and started a search for the suspect.