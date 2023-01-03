Man booked for Rs 66-lakh fraud in Patiala village

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

The police have booked a Hoshiarpur resident for allegedly cheating and collecting Rs 66 lakh from three individuals on the pretext of sending them abroad. The suspect has been identified as Parminder Singh.

Officials said the complainant, Dyal Singh of Julkan village, filed a complaint stating that the suspect collected Rs 66 lakh from him and two of his relatives, Sehajpal Singh and Jashandeep Singh. He alleged that the suspect collected Rs 22 lakh from each of them. The suspect neither sent them abroad nor returned the money.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Julkan police station. Investigation in the matter is underway.