Man booked on rape charge

Patiala: The police have registered a case of rape against a resident of Badshahpur Mandi. The suspect has been identified as Davinder Singh. In her complaint to the police, the victim woman stated that the suspect recorded a video of her in 2017 and used it to blackmail and rape her without her consent till April this year. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Ghagga police station. TNS
Jail inmate held with cell phone
Patiala: An inmate of the New District Jail, Nabha, has been booked upon recovery of a mobile phone from his possession. The inmate has been identified as Yadwinder Singh of Rupnagar. Cops of the Sadar Nabha police station said jail officials had recovered a mobile phone along with a phone battery and a SIM card from the inmate’s possession. As such, a case has been registered against the accused under the Prisons Act.
