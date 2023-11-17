Man booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

Rajpura police have registered a case of rape and assault against a local resident. A research scholar lodged a complaint against him for allegedly raping her in a car parked in a private university, where she is pursuing her studies.

According to Kasturba Chowk police post in-charge Gurwinder Singh, the victim knew the accused and while they were sitting in his car, he allegedly drugged her.

He said, “He allegedly raped her and later fled. The accused has had a divorce and is now evading arrest.” An FIR under Sections 354, 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered and the police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

