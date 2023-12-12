Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 11

Poverty forced a father, working as a daily wager here, to allegedly bury his dead son inside his one-room house. The police initially suspected murder, but it was later revealed by the family that they had no money to cremate their young son, who had died of natural causes.

The police said after statements from the family members, they reached the conclusion that they were in poor financial condition, because of which they were left with no option but to bury their son, Lovesh, inside their house at Jai Jawan Colony.

The police said Bhagwan Dass, aged over 50 years, worked as a daily wager at construction sites but due to his deteriorating health, he was out of work sometimes. His son, who was about 18 years old, who was dependent on his father’s income, remained bedridden after he met a road accident, a few years ago. Since the family was already struggling financially, they were not able to get him treated, and the boy passed away on December 3.

After the postmortem, the police helped the family cremate the boy. The police stated, as of now, there was nothing suspicious, though they will wait for the final medical reports.