Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

A man was killed while six others were injured in a road accident on the Kakrala road here on Friday afternoon. Police officials said the accident took place at around 1 pm when three cars rammed into each other.

Mangled remains of another near Kakrala village, 25 km from Patiala. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

SI Manjit Singh, in-charge at Mavi police post, said the person who died has been identified as Surinder (37) of Khanori. He said Surinder was killed on the spot while his wife and child sustained injuries. “The injured were taken to a private hospital for treatment. The woman and child were discharged after first aid,” he said.

Passersby said the impact of the accident was so strong that one of the cars toppled over while other two were badly damaged.