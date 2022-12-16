Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

A man was burried under debris as a portion of a house adjacent to an under-construction property in Old Bishan Nagar here collapsed early on Friday.

Roof of a house collapses at Bishan Nagar area in Patiala.

Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

The incident was reported to the fire department at around 4.30 am.

Men at site where roof collapsed.

Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Rajbir Singh, 23, was pulled out by the fire officials and taken to Rajindra Hospital. He, however, died during treatment. His other family members escaped unhurt.