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Home / Patiala / Man dies while cleaning sewer

Man dies while cleaning sewer

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:55 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A sewerman died allegedly after inhaling gas while cleaning a sewer. Another man who went inside the sewer to rescue him also got trapped. His condition remains critical.

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The deceased was identified as Bhola, a resident of Deep Nagar, Patiala.

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The victim’s brother, Madan, said they were informed in the morning that two men had fallen into the sewer. On reaching the spot, they learnt that Bhola had entered the sewer to clean it but went missing inside, following which the other man entered to look for him.

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Both of them were eventually pulled out of the sewer and taken to a hospital where Bhola was declared dead. The condition of the other man is said to be serious.

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