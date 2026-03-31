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Home / Patiala / Man duped of Rs 1.7 lakh on the pretext of providing job in fire brigade department 

Man duped of Rs 1.7 lakh on the pretext of providing job in fire brigade department 

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:56 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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A youth of Phleza village in Lehragaga area of Sangrur district has been duped of Rs 1.70 lakh on the pretext of providing a job in the fire brigade department.

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As per the details available, Lal Singh a resident of Phleza village lodged a complaint with the Lehragaga police alleging that Rana Narendra Singh, a resident of Amloh, took money from him on the pretext of securing a job in the fire brigade department for his son Gurpreet Singh.

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He alleged that Rana took the Rs 1.70 lakh in installments from him, claiming that the job would be arranged through his contacts.

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The complainant alleged that after taking the money, the Rana kept demanding more funds under various pretexts but neither arranged the job nor returned the money.

Acting on the complaint, the Lehragaga police have registered a case of fraud against the alleged accused Rana Narendra Singh; he, however, was yet to be arrested.

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The local police officials said that the matter was under investigation. Further, legal procedures would be adopted in accordance to the findings of the investigation, the police officials added.

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