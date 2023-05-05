Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

The Patiala police today claimed to have foiled a fake currency racket with the arrest of Rajesh Kumar. The suspect was held with counterfeit notes.

The suspect allegedly confessed to printing the fake currency using printers and other material.

Addressing the media, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Kumar, a resident of Vikas Nagar, while he was on his way to deliver 100 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

"He was arrested by a police team led by DSP (Rural) Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal. The suspect was on his way to Dudhan Sadhan to deliver the fake currency," the SSP said.

The police claimed to have recovered a printer, scanner, a table fitted with clamps to hang the notes and a green label to be pasted on the fake currency. "The suspect already faces a similar case registered against him in the Kotwali police station," an official said, adding that further interrogation would reveal who else was involved in the crime.

4-kg opium seized, 1 held

In a separate case, the police seized 4-kg opium from Mahinder Shah, a resident of Bihar. A team led by DSP (City-II) Jaswinder Singh Tiwana arrested the suspect. "We have procured his police remand and will investigate his role in supplying opium in the state," the SSP said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Anaj Mandi police station.