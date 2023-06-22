Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 21

The Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested a person identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Bhari Panechan village, on the charge of allegedly cheating a youth on the pretext of sending him abroad.

SHO Arshdeep Singh said one Lovepreet Singh of Kheri Bhai village had lodged a complaint stating that Harwinder and a woman had allegedly cheated him of Rs 9.50 lakhs in the name of sending him abroad.

The victim alleged that he was neither sent abroad nor was his money returned.

The SHO said after conducting an enquiry, officials were directed to register a case against the suspect. He said the police arrested the suspect after the case was registered.