Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 21
The Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested a person identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Bhari Panechan village, on the charge of allegedly cheating a youth on the pretext of sending him abroad.
SHO Arshdeep Singh said one Lovepreet Singh of Kheri Bhai village had lodged a complaint stating that Harwinder and a woman had allegedly cheated him of Rs 9.50 lakhs in the name of sending him abroad.
The victim alleged that he was neither sent abroad nor was his money returned.
The SHO said after conducting an enquiry, officials were directed to register a case against the suspect. He said the police arrested the suspect after the case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’
Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...
No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM
Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...