Man held with 1 kg of opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

The police arrested a man and seized 1-kg opium from his possession. The arrested has been identified as Harmal Kumar, a resident of Gugga Madhi village at Julkan.

Nabha Kotwali SHO Harry Boparai said the man was arrested from a forest area .

He said a case under various sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect at Nabha Kotwali police station. The suspect was produced in a court and sent to a three-day police remand.