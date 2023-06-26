Man held with 11-gram heroin

Patiala, June 25
The police have arrested a man with 11 grams of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Piyara Singh, a resident of Shermajra village of Passiana.
Police officials said the suspect was stopped for checking at Shermajra village. During checking, the police recovered 11 grams of heroin from his possession.
