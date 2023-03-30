Man held with 2.6-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

The Mandi Gobindgarh police have arrested an opium smuggler and seized 2.6-kg opium from his possession.

Amloh DSP Jangjeet Singh said a police team had laid a naka on the Amloh road near Jassran village. A person, identified as Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was intercepted by the police. During checking, 2.6-kg opium was seized from him. The suspect was then arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

The DSP said the suspect would be presented in a court and the police would then initiate an investigation.