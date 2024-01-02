Man killed as car hits bike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 1

A man was killed when a speeding car hit his bike on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Chandigarh main road. He has been identified as Gurpinder Singh of Bhaironpur village.

ASI Balwinder Singh said Manpreet Singh, a member of the deceased’s family, in a complaint to the police stated that he had gone to Badali with his uncle’s son Gurpinder Singh to buy household goods. Around 9:30 pm, both were returning home and Gurpinder was ahead of him on his bike. As they reached near Balhari Khurd, a white Maruti car hit Gurpinder’s motorcycle and he fell on the road. As he stopped his scooter to help his cousin, who was seriously injured, the car driver sped away.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified car driver and started investigation. They handed over the body to the family after post-mortem at the local Civil Hospital.

#Fatehgarh Sahib