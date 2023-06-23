Man killed in road accident

Patiala, June 22
A resident of Charan Bagh was killed in a road accident involving an unidentified vehicle. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh.
The deceased’s brother Parminder Singh said Harjinder had gone out for a stroll on Tuesday evening. When Harjinder did not return home till late, his family members lodged a police complaint. They were then informed about the road accident.
Parminder said Harjinder died after being hit by an unidentified car near railway crossing No. 21.
A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified car under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Lahori gate police station.
