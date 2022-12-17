Man killed in roof collapse

Patiala, December 16
A man was buried and killed under debris after a portion of a house adjacent to an under-construction property in Old Bishan Nagar collapsed today. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh (25), a resident of Saharanpur. Rajbir lived with his relatives.
The incident took place around 4.15 am when the family members were asleep. Rajbir was sleeping on the porch.
Construction activity on adjacent plot
Part of our house roof collapsed as the ground in the adjacent plot was dug to carry out construction. The collapse occurred because of the digging. —Anil Kumar, Deceased’s brother
Officials at the Fire Department said they received a call regarding the incident at 4.30 am. Sub Fire Officer Manoj Kumar said, “Our officers reached the spot and pulled the man out. He was rushed to Government Rajindra hospital and was later declared dead by the hospital officials.”
The deceased’s brother, Anil Kumar, said the house adjacent to theirs was under construction. He said, “Part of our house roof collapsed as the ground in the adjacent plot was dug to carry out construction. The collapse apparently occurred because of the digging.”
The body was sent to the mortuary at Rajindra Hospital for a post-mortem.
