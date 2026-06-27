Man murders woman over ‘affair’, kills self

A 58-year-old man allegedly strangled a woman to death before consuming poison at Salempur Sekhan village, the police said today.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Aki Kaur (35) and Jagjit Singh (58). The police said a criminal case under Section 103 (1) of the BNS had been registered at the Shambhu police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, Jagjit and Aki had reportedly been in a relationship for around four years. She was working as a domestic help in his house. Jagjit allegedly suspected Aki of having a relationship with another man.

Advertisement

The investigating officer, ASI Bhan Singh, said Jagjit and Aki’s husband, Amber Singh, knew each other through the cattle trading business. During this period, Jagjit Singh and Aki Kaur allegedly became close to each other. She started working at his house.

The police said following a heated argument on June 23, Jagjit allegedly took Aki to the bathroom of his house and strangled her to death. After killing her, he himself consumed poison, which led to his death.

Advertisement

The incident came to light when Jagjit’s adopted daughter returned home and found Aki’s body in the bathroom and Jagjit lying unconscious outside the house. She called the local police.

The police sent the bodies to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The officials said the investigation was underway.