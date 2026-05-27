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Home / Patiala / Man nabbed from UP in Patiala drug smuggling case

Man nabbed from UP in Patiala drug smuggling case

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:21 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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A team from the Shambhu police station raided Upaida and Noorpur villages in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and arrested an alleged associate of the drug smugglers who were earlier held with 1.70 lakh narcotic pills.

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The police team led by Sub-Inspector Sukhwant Singh conducted the raids in UP after the arrested smugglers revealed during interrogation that the contraband had been sourced from Hapur.

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Police officials said that last year too over 4,050 lomotil tablets smuggled from the Babugarh area of Hapur had been seized in a similar case.

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Taking a clue from this case, the Shambhu police reached Hapur on Saturday and stayed there for two days before arresting a youth originally belonging to Khalaour village in Bulandshahr district.

He had been residing at his maternal uncle’s house in Upaida village.

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Sources in the Hapur police revealed that one of his associates, a woman, who could be involved in drug smuggling, managed to escape from the clutches of the police.

According to Praveen Kumar, SHO of the Babugarh police station (Hapur), the Punjab Police sought assistance from the local police and arrested the suspect.

On Monday, the Punjab Police obtained his transit remand from a court and took him to the Shambhu police station in Patiala for further investigation.

The SHO said the UP Police fully cooperated with the Punjab Police during the probe into the interstate drug smuggling network. Last week, the Shambhu police had arrested two alleged smugglers, identified as Akashdeep Singh and Ajaypal Singh, both residents of Amritsar district. They were held from near Mehmadpur village at the inter-state Shambhu barrier. The police had recovered 1.70 lakh narcotic pills from their possession.

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