Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 18

The police have arrested a Nabha resident and recovered 4 gm heroin from his possession.

Police officials said Jaideep Sharma from the Sadar Nabha police station along with other staff had set up a checkpoint at Rohti Channa village. An individual tried to throw away a packet and flee on seeing the police. The officials caught hold of the suspect, identified as Prem Sing of Rohti Channa village, and recovered 4 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sadar Nabha police station.