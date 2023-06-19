Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Patiala, June 18
The police have arrested a Nabha resident and recovered 4 gm heroin from his possession.
Police officials said Jaideep Sharma from the Sadar Nabha police station along with other staff had set up a checkpoint at Rohti Channa village. An individual tried to throw away a packet and flee on seeing the police. The officials caught hold of the suspect, identified as Prem Sing of Rohti Channa village, and recovered 4 gm heroin from his possession.
A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sadar Nabha police station.
