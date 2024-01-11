Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Patiala, January 10
The police claimed to have cracked a case of car theft, wherein a man fled with the vehicle on the pretext of a test-drive. The suspect has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of village Sogalpur in Kaithal district, Haryana.
Inspector Shaminder Singh, CIA incharge, today received a tip-off about the presence of Davinder Singh near Dakala Chungi. Following this, a naka was laid and the suspect was nabbed. The car was recovered from him. Davinder had been booked in 2018 for snatching.
Barinder Singh, a resident of Ghuman Nagar, runs a car dealership in Choti Baradari. In his statement to the police, he stated that on January 5, Davinder came to his shop posing as a customer and fled with a car after requesting for a test-drive of the vehicle.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...