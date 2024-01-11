Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 10

The police claimed to have cracked a case of car theft, wherein a man fled with the vehicle on the pretext of a test-drive. The suspect has been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of village Sogalpur in Kaithal district, Haryana.

Inspector Shaminder Singh, CIA incharge, today received a tip-off about the presence of Davinder Singh near Dakala Chungi. Following this, a naka was laid and the suspect was nabbed. The car was recovered from him. Davinder had been booked in 2018 for snatching.

Barinder Singh, a resident of Ghuman Nagar, runs a car dealership in Choti Baradari. In his statement to the police, he stated that on January 5, Davinder came to his shop posing as a customer and fled with a car after requesting for a test-drive of the vehicle.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal