Man, son accused of stealing cash, goods from cop’s house

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 17
The cook of the Mandi Gobindgarh police station and his son allegedly committed a theft at the official residence of a lady police constable situated on the premises of the station. The father-son duo reportedly broke into the house and decamped with her valuables and lakhs of rupees in cash. The police have registered a case against the cook, Kangesh Yadav, and his son, Jaishankar. Efforts to nab the duo are under way.
Pertinently, crimes like thefts have been skyrocketing in the industrial town of Mandi Gobindgarh district. Residents often err on the side of caution by securing their vehicles with iron chains to keep thieves from stealing them. The situation is so grave that many industrialists have had to hire personal security guards.
The lady constable, who is in a state of shock, said that she has lost everything.
ASI Harminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the cook and his son have been booked and a search for them is on.
