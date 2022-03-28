Man, son killed in accident

Tribuen News Service

Patiala, March 27

A day after a road accident, a 30-year-old Samana resident succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital here today. His father, who was also injured in the mishap, had died yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep Singh and his father Harjinder Singh. They were hit by a speeding car while they were travelling on a bike on the Samana-Patran road on Saturday evening. Both were rushed to the Samana Civil Hospital where Harjinder was declared dead.

Ramandeep was later taken to a private hospital in Patiala where he died during treatment.

The car driver had also sustained injuries in the accident.

The police said the bodies had been handed over to the family members of the deceased. It is learnt that around 10 people have died in road accidents over the past two weeks in the Samana block of the district.