Man, son killed in accident

Tribuen News Service
Patiala, March 27
A day after a road accident, a 30-year-old Samana resident succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital here today. His father, who was also injured in the mishap, had died yesterday.
The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep Singh and his father Harjinder Singh. They were hit by a speeding car while they were travelling on a bike on the Samana-Patran road on Saturday evening. Both were rushed to the Samana Civil Hospital where Harjinder was declared dead.
Ramandeep was later taken to a private hospital in Patiala where he died during treatment.
The car driver had also sustained injuries in the accident.
The police said the bodies had been handed over to the family members of the deceased. It is learnt that around 10 people have died in road accidents over the past two weeks in the Samana block of the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired