Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

A man and his son, along with one of their relatives, were shot dead and two others injured following a land dispute in Rajpura in this district on Wednesday.

Dilbagh Singh and son Jaswinder Singh were allegedly shot dead at Chhatar Nagar village in Shambhu area.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

The firing was the result of two factions clashing over the possession of agricultural land.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajpura