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Home / Patiala / Man who brutally stabbed divorced wife found dead in Patiala

Man who brutally stabbed divorced wife found dead in Patiala

The Tripuri police had previously registered an attempt-to-murder case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:50 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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A dramatic turn of events has emerged in the attempted murder of a woman brutally stabbed by her former husband in Patiala’s Tripuri area. The accused was found dead under mysterious circumstances just days after the attack.

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The deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar, had allegedly attacked his divorced wife, Meenakshi (40), with a knife last week, leaving her critically injured. The victim remains in the ICU of a private hospital, fighting for her life.

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Police sources said that following the attack, Kumar uploaded a video to social media and disappeared, triggering a manhunt.

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A few days later, an unidentified man was found unconscious near the Polo Ground and was rushed to Rajindra Hospital via ambulance. Doctors declared him dead on arrival, and the body was moved to the mortuary for identification.

The mystery deepened when a team from the Civil Lines police station traced the deceased using a mobile phone recovered from the body. Relatives later confirmed his identity as Kumar — the same man booked for the attempted murder.

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While the police suspect Kumar may have consumed a poisonous substance after the attack, officials noted that the exact cause of death will only be established after the post-mortem or a chemical examination of his viscera samples.

Kumar had allegedly stabbed Meenakshi multiple times following a domestic dispute. The Tripuri police had previously registered an attempt-to-murder case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter.

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