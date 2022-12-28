Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 28

Gurmukh Singh Dhariwal, who contested the recent Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls as an independent and had lost, on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide by resorting to self-immolation at his office in Sanaui Adda.

In a video message recorded just prior to the act, he accused three cops of torturing him and his family members. Besides, he accused a DSP for being hand in glove with them.

“These cops demanded bribes from us as we faced gambling related cases. They would harass my brothers and their wives by summoning them to police station. I had recently approached the high court and a DSP was looking into the enquiry. Even my pleas to that DSP turned futile. Hence I am not left with any option but to burn myself to death. Only these police officers are solely responsible for my death”, he alleged.

Police recovered his body from his office in the morning.

“We are looking into the matter,” said a police officer preferring anonymity as other officials refused to comment on the issue.

“Even the DSP who was probing the matter sided with the accused cops. We demand FIR and arrest of the accused,” family members of the deceased said.

BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur has extended his support to the family and has threatened an agitation if the accused cops are not brought to justice.