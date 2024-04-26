Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 25

The district police arrested a person who had allegedly opened fire on his rival in the main market of Mandi Gobindgarh yesterday over a financial dispute. The police recovered a country-made.32 bore revolver and seven cartridges from him. His two accomplices are at large.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Ravjot Grewal said Sandeep Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh had lodged a complaint with the police that he had a financial dispute with Bharat Bhushan Joshi, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, whom he had had given Rs 20,000 as loan. He said he made a call to Bharat Bhushan to refund the money following which he called him (the complainant) to the main market to take the money. As he along with his brother Ramandeep Singh reached the market, they found Bharat Bhushan along with his accomplices Prince and Anupam there.

The complainant alleged that the trio started beating them up and Bharat Bhushan opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape and they fled the place, Sandeep said.

A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered.

The SSP said the police immediately swung into action on receiving the complaint and arrested Bharat Bhushan within an hour and recovered the revolver used in the crime and cartridges from him. His two accomplices would be arrested soon, she said, adding that they would probe from where the suspect got the illegal weapon and cartridges.

Answering a query, she said Sandeep and Ramandeep also had criminal past. They both were facing seven criminal cases, including under Section 307 of the IPC, whereas Bharat Bhushan did not have any criminal record.

