Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 5

Following his promotion, Manmohan Singh assumed charge as Deputy Secretary, Information and Public Relations, of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Singh had been serving as the Under Secretary at the department since May 2016. He played a vital role in the re-development of the organisation's website, implementation of Right To Information Act and is also the brain behind a coffee table book on the PSPCL, released in 2016.

In another order, Gopal Sharma, Information and Public Relations Officer, Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant, Lehra Mohabbat, has been promoted as the Under Secretary, Public Relations.