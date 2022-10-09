Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver

Patiala, October 8
The shot put thrower, Manpreet Kaur, of Patiala won a silver medal in the ongoing 36th National Games being held in Gujarat.
Manpreet won the medal by throwing the iron ball to a distance of 16.77m in her fourth attempt. Kiran Baliyan of Uttar Pradesh has won the gold medal with an impressive throw of 17.14 m in the event.
Lakhwinder Chahal, the coach , said, “I am satisfied with the performance at the competition. However, we need more efforts to improve the distance in the next competition, and certainly we will do it.”
