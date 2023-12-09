Marathon for drug awareness tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 8

To create drug awareness and make the district drug-free, the police would organise a marathon on December 10.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Arora is likely to flag off the event at 8 am, said Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), while addressing mediapersons here today. He said the 10-km race would start from the grounds of Mata Gujri College and culminate at the college itself.

He said on the occasion, booklets and pamphlets mentioning ill-effects of drugs would be distributed. The SP said the winners would be awarded cash prizes.

#Fatehgarh Sahib