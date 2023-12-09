Marathon for drug awareness tomorrow

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 8
To create drug awareness and make the district drug-free, the police would organise a marathon on December 10.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Arora is likely to flag off the event at 8 am, said Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), while addressing mediapersons here today. He said the 10-km race would start from the grounds of Mata Gujri College and culminate at the college itself.
He said on the occasion, booklets and pamphlets mentioning ill-effects of drugs would be distributed. The SP said the winners would be awarded cash prizes.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'
Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...
'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha
'Will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliam...
BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh
The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...
Rejected allegations of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt in Lok Sabha
PM Trudeau has made explosive allegation of ‘potential’ invo...
RBI raises UPI payment limit to hospitals, educational institutions
Cap for e-mandates for recurring payments too hiked