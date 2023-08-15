Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 14
On the eve of Independence Day, the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council opened a martyrs’ memorial in the main park at Sirhind. The memorial has been conceived in the memory of those who laid down their lives for the nation. Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated the memorial and paid tributes to the martyrs.
Remembering the great martyrs, MLA said the great heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect the borders of the country after Independence could never be forgotten. He said there were many such great warriors from the villages of the region who had sacrificed their lives for the nation and their memorials would also be constructed in their respective villages.
