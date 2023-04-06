Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

The district health authorities have made masks mandatory for hospital and dispensary staff. The order comes after a surge in Covid-19 cases, with four fresh cases reported from the district today.

There are a total of 19 active cases in the district. Of these, four were reported today. Two of these have been hospitalised with co-morbidities. Of the total 19 cases, 17 were reported from the urban belt, while two were from the rural areas.

According to officials said the XBB variant, a sub-type of the omicron variant, is active in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jagpal Inder Singh said the Health Department has directed private as well as government hospitals to increase sampling for the virus.

He said, “Those with symptoms, including cold, cough and fever, should get themselves tested. The testing is available for free at health centres. Those being tested positive for should wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Health Department has also directed people to frequently wash their hands.

District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the district had recorded 41 cases of Covid since March 20. He said, “The hospitals have been directed to carry out testing of patients and prepare isolation wards.”