Mayor, Sr Deputy Mayor lock horns over illegal constructions in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu and Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi have locked horns over encroachment of government land and illegal constructions in the city. Days after the Senior Deputy Mayor complained to the Chief Minister about the alleged involvement of Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu in illegal encroachments and constructions, the Mayor has decided to file a defamation case against Yogi. This is after the two leaders were already involved in catfight in relation to Bittu’s Mayorship during the tenure of previous state government.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Yogi had pointed over a dozen illegal constructions and encroachments on government land at Chhoti Baradari, near Modi Mandir, on the Bhupindra road, near CIA staff office, and Chhoti Nadi and other places in the city. He also levelled allegations of corruption and involvement of the Mayor and sought a vigilance probe into the matter.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma today said he had decided to file a defamation case against the Senior Deputy Mayor. He said, “It is a well-known fact that I have forwarded over 100 complaints of illegal constructions to the government for action in the past. Moreover, all executive powers vested with the Commissioner. I only have constitutional powers. Still such baseless allegations have been made against me, which has harmed my reputation. The Senior Deputy Mayor also circulated similar messages against me on social media, which altogether has affected me and my family’s mental well-being. Therefore, I have decided to file a defamation case against him.”

Rampant violation of laws

The allegations of rampant illegal constructions and violation of laws are not new to the city. Illegal constructions carried out in the recent past have remained largely overlooked due to municipal employees’ alleged negligence, while a number of such properties also belong to highly influential individuals who carried out the works with impunity. Though the Municipal Corporation has recently sealed some illegal constructions, it is yet to act against construction and encroachment mafia.

Insiders in the Municipal Corporation said, “Illegal constructions are carried out within the ambit of Municipal Corporation every day. Municipal officials, especially inspectors at the building wing, fail to act against violations and are not held accountable for the lapses in their respective wards. The corporation should also act against employees in whose wards the violations are being reported.”