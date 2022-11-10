MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today held a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) wherein it approved development works worth Rs 6 crore. They include carrying out road works, equipment and vehicle purchases along with issuance and allocation of tenders for advertisements and others.

While the MC decided to carry out patchwork and installation of tiles on selective city roads, several questions were raised over its previous decision wherein it decided not to carry out the road works before the completion of sewerage board’s project to supply canal-based drinking water.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We will seek an NOC from the Department of Water Supply & Sanitation before carrying out any road-related works.”

Questions were also raised on how the MC will incur the expenditure as it lacks funds. The commissioner said the purchases, construction and other civil works are carried out using different grants and funds received from the state government. “We have received some funds under the National Clean Air program (NCAP). The remaining funds will be provided by the state government.” he said.

Corporation councillors alleged that the list of matters discussed during the meeting was prepared on behalf of MLAs. “The councillors were not even asked about the works. The list was prepared by the engineering branch,” two councillors that were part of the F&CC meeting alleged. However, the MC commissioner said the list of matters is always prepared by the engineering branch. “The list was presented to the councillors and they have the capacity to accept or object to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MC has decided to carry out road works including laying interlocking tiles at Guru Nanak Nagar, Ghuman Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, laying old paver block tiles in Ward 26 and other places. The corporation will also purchase a shredder machine, a bailing machine, three Tata ace vehicles and a waste disposal machine.

The MC has decided to extend the existing advertisement tender for two months. The MC commissioner said, “The tender will be extended for two months until a new tender is allocated. It will be cancelled the moment the new tender is allotted. The new tender will be allotted as per the rules of the Advertisement Policy of 2018.