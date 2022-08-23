Patiala MC demands completion of dairy shifting project work

Patiala, August 22
The Municipal Corporation (MC) in an attempt to complete its dairy shifting project has pointed out to the state government that it has been delayed for long. The MC has demanded that the project should be completed in a time-bound manner.
Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said the MC had written to the Local Government Department regarding the matter. He said, “Already the state government has spent huge funds on the project. A lot of work, including plotting, providing road, sewerage and water supply pipes and other facilities have been completed while work of the second phase of the project is going on. Therefore, the work of the project should now be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner.”
The development comes a year after the project was left hanging over the issue of providing dairy farmers all necessary provisions. Importantly, funds for the project, which had once been cleared during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime in the MC in 2016, were provided by Capt Amarinder Singh-led state government in 2020.
The government allocated Rs 13 crore for the project wherein all dairies had to be shifted outside city. The aim of the project is to stop dumping of dairy waste into city sewer lines, which get choked and create unprecedented sewer and rainwater issues every rainy season.
Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said, “We have now written to the Local Government Department for immediate action regarding the pending dairy shifting project. All dairies were to be shifted out of the city last year. The project has been delayed for long. We have demanded that the project should be completed in a time-bound manner.”
