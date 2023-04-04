MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 3

The Municipal Corporation's failure to manage the city's household waste has become a matter of great inconvenience to residents. While the employees continue to dump waste at a site near Chhoti Nadi, they have failed to ensure cleanliness in residential areas, leading to the piling up of garbage near houses and commercial spots.

No mechanism The MC has failed to create a proper mechanism to collect and manage the city's waste. Rather than clearing the city, the corporation officials have ended up creating more dump sites. — Satnam, A City resident

The MC had started a bioremediation project in August 2020 to clear the dumping site at Sanauri Adda. While the project is still on, the MC workers have started dumping waste on the land near the Chhoti Nadi, which can lead to spread of diseases among residents of the adjoining colonies.

Even after launching numerous projects aimed at keeping the city clean, the MC has failed to keep the residential areas free from open dumping of garbage. As a result, small dump sites have been created at numerous locations adjoining residential colonies.

A resident said, "The civic body workers dump garbage near our houses on Brar Street, adjacent to railway crossing 22. The waste spreads foul smell and is a complete menace for residents. This practice has been going on since many years."

Several open garbage dumping sites have been formed adjoining Central Jail on the Bhadson road and other numerous locations across the city. "The MC has failed to create a proper mechanism to collect and manage the city's waste. Rather than clearing the city, the corporation officials have ended up creating more dump sites," Satnam, a city resident, said.

MC employees said the corporation had over 945 cleanliness workers, including 486 regular employees and 459 contractual workers. While a majority of them are deputed for cleanliness works at public places, some of them are deputed to work at private spaces and houses on directions of senior officials.

A cleanliness worker said, "We come here to work, but some senior officers ask us to work at their houses and we are forced to abide by their orders."

An MC official said, "The civic body had nearly 1,470 cleanliness in 1990, when the city's population was about 2 lakh and its road infrastructure was around 29-km long. Today, the number of workers has come down to 945 while the city's population has more than doubled to above 5 lakh. The corporation should hire more workers. But it has failed to do so."

MC officials said they would get the small dump sites near the residential and commercial areas across the city cleaned.