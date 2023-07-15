MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

Faced with an unprecedented loss of lives of cattle and stray animals, the municipal corporation has issued a helpline for receive information about carcasses lying in the city.

MC officials said they had increased the work of cleanliness in all rain-affected areas after flood water receded in the city.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “The work of cleanliness of the areas has been expedited to prevent spread of diseases. We have also issued a helpline for people to report deaths of stray as well as domesticated animals so that carcasses could be lifted. If not lifted in time, carcasses release foul smell and threaten spread of diseases.”

He said the residents could call 18001802808 to report such cases. “Upon receiving the call, MC teams will reach the spot and lift the carcass,” he said.