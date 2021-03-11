MC slaps notices on property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

The Property Tax Department of the Patiala Municipal Corporation has sent notices to 1,869 property tax defaulters in the city. MC officials said the department collected property tax to the tune of Rs 32 lakh on Wednesday, the day of the release of notices.

Officials of the MC said there were 1.6 lakh property tax units in the city, of these 20,000 have been exempted from property tax, while 40,000 units are under scrutiny for failing to deposit property tax for previous years. There are 6,000 property tax units in the city whose owners have not deposited the property tax amount since 2013.

MC Joint Commissioner Naman Marken today said the MC had collected property tax of Rs 7.70 crore against the target of Rs 15 crore.