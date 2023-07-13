MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 12

Fearing an outbreak of waterborne diseases, the Municipal Corporation has started spraying anti-larvae solution on stagnant water in colonies and government premises here.

Officials of the MC said they were receiving calls and complaints from residents of the Muslim colony, Rishi Colony, Model Town, Mohindra Colony, Pathak Vihar, Gobind Bagh and Chhota Arayin Majra with respect to stagnant rainwater. “We have now started spraying anti-larvae solution at these places to ensure that the water does not lead to breeding of mosquitoes,” they said.

The Municipal Corporation has also started supplying chlorinated water through tankers to flood-prone areas, including Prem Bagh Palace, polytechnic college and others, said Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal.