MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Patiala, January 18
The Health Department and Municipal Corporation have started carrying out a drive to check the sale of the banned Chinese string. This comes after numerous residents in the city reported injuries due to the use of polypropylene-made strings for flying kites.
The MC today said the city had recently been a witness to numerous injuries caused by the Chinese manjha, so it had started holding drives to keep its sale in check.
Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said some people were involved in selling polypropylene-made string for marginal income. “We are carrying out checks across the city markets,” he said.
Checks were carried out at the Sirhind road, Sirhindi bazaar and other places in the city.
