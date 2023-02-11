MC to install 50 more CCTV cameras in city

Patiala, February 10
The Municipal Corporation during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) chaired by Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today decided to install 50 more CCTV cameras across the city.
It was the first meeting to have taken place after the Municipal House had dissolved on January 22.
Uppal said the office took a number of decisions in regard to developmental works in the city. “We will carry out patchwork of various city roads as the residents have been demanding it since long,” he said.
“The MC aims to increase its web of CCTV cameras across the city. We will be installing 50 more CCTV cameras on the roadsides. There are already 179 cameras functional at chowks, roadsides and light points. About 50 locations have already been identified for the purpose. We have also directed the Police Department to identify and inform us about other strategic locations for the installation of more CCTV cameras,” he said.
The MC will also be installing new streetlight poles in the city. A number of green belts will also be created, the commissioner said.
