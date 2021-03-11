MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala

Patiala, May 2
The Patiala Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out a weekly drive against single-use plastic and lack of waste segregation in the city. The municipal teams today seized single-use plastic from a number of shops in the city.
The Municipal Corporation had banned single-use plastic from the city limits in 2019 along with the adoption of Punjab Solid Waste Management, Cleanliness and Sanitation Model bylaws.
Municipal Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said he held a meeting with officials of the Health Department to take stock of the situation. “The officials have been directed to hold weekly drives against single-use plastic and lack of waste segregation. At least one weekly drive will be conducted against the use of single-use plastic across the city in which we will target wholesalers and godowns. As of now there are no single-use plastic producing factories in the city limits. We will act against the factory owners if any of them are identified.”
Officials said teams of the Municipal Corporation raided and confiscated two quintal banned single-use plastic from Tripuri Town and Sirhindi Bazar areas.
