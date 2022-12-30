MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

The Municipal Corporation will seek the registration of an FIR against the illegal axing of two trees to install a shed in the market area adjacent to the Sheran Wala Gate in the city.

This comes after the owner of a showroom at the site alleged that some miscreants had carried out illegal construction work and axing of trees. He said they carried out the work without permission from the authorities concerned.

Unauthorised construction removed We are sending a team to the site. We are removing the illegal construction of the shed. We will also seek registration of an FIR for the illegal axing of trees. —Aaditya Uppal, MC commissioner

A ruckus erupted in the Sheran Wala Gate area today after Vijay Kumar Kuka, a Municipal Councillor, who owns a showroom at the site uploaded a video online and said, “Some miscreants had illegally encroached on the public land adjacent to his showroom and had installed a shed and put up a wall there. They also blocked the access to my showroom.” He added that two trees at the site were also illegally axed.

“The district administration should look into the matter and take action against the miscreants,” he said.

The MC later decided to get an FIR registered against the miscreants for axing the trees.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We are sending a team to the site. We will immediately remove the illegal construction of the shed. We will also seek registration of an FIR for the illegal axing of trees.”

Later in the evening, an MC team reached the site and removed the construction.

MC officials said the MC commissioner will hold a meeting regarding the matter on Friday.