MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts

Patiala, August 14
The Municipal Corporation here has used waste products to decorate roundabouts in the city for the Independence Day celebrations. Officials of the corporation said they utilised cardboard boxes, pieces of cardboard, waste lying at the municipal store room for the decoration of the roundabouts.
They said they installed flex boards at the Leela Bhawan Chowk and also installed the Tricolour there. “We also depicted the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi at Fountain Chowk and the India Gate at the Thikri Wala chowk by using waste products, to deliver the message of cleanliness. A similar flex on Bhagat Singh was installed at the YPS chowk.
