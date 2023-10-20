MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Patiala, October 19
Employees of the Municipal Corporation today held a protest and burned the effigy of the Secretary, Local Government Department outside the National Institute of Sports (NIS) to press for enhancement in government contribution to their New Pension Scheme accounts and others.
The protesters said they had been protesting demanding that the increment in their annual salary be done at the level of Municipal Corporation, but not by the Director, Local Government Department.
Shiv Kumar from the union said earlier the annual increment in the salary of Class A and B category employees of the Corporation was done at the level of MC Commissioner, but the department had withdrawn such powers of the Commissioners. “We have been protesting against the same. We also want the government to enhance the government contribution to our New Pension Scheme accounts by 4 per cent. The state is contributing 14 per cent of basic salary to the accounts of all employees hired after 2004 at other departments but is contributing only 10 per cent to our accounts,” he said.
