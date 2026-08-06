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Home / Patiala / Measures underway to clear legacy waste, Patiala MC tells NGT

Measures underway to clear legacy waste, Patiala MC tells NGT

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:01 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation in Patiala. File
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Amid concerns over leachate flowing from the city’s legacy waste dump near the Ghalori Gate cremation ground, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it had taken measures to contain and treat the leachate while accelerating bio-remediation of the waste.

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Confirming this, Patiala Municipal Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal, who appeared before the Principal Bench of the NGT through videoconferencing, said the interim orders issued by the tribunal were being implemented in letter and in spirit. “We have filed a fresh affidavit with regard to the progress of work as directed by the NGT,” she said while adding that the next date of hearing has been fixed for September 24.

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Meanwhile, in a fresh affidavit filed before the NGT, Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur has stated that no leachate from the legacy waste site would be allowed to flow into the surrounding area and that appropriate arrangements were being made to collect and treat it.

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The affidavit was filed in compliance with the NGT directions issued in a petition by Shri Sanatan Dharam Kumar Sabha, which had alleged that garbage dumping near the cremation ground was causing environmental and public health concerns.

Simarpreet stated in her affidavit that around 1.43 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste had already been remediated in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The bio-remediation of the remaining nearly 1 lakh MT waste has been entrusted to M/s Call and Fix Company, which started work on May 28. As of July 28, the agency had processed 9,968 MT of legacy waste.

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The MC further submitted that no fresh municipal waste was being dumped near the cremation ground. It said integrated solid waste management, including door-to-door collection, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of fresh waste, had been assigned to M/s Suntan Life, which has already commenced operations.

On behalf of the MC, she also informed the NGT that nearly two acres of the site had been developed as a green belt, while plantation in the remaining area would be taken up after the completion of the remediation work.

Simarpreet added that a Rs 48.81-lakh proposal for a leachate treatment plant had been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the civic body. The MC has started the process to invite tenders for this work, she said.

The NGT had earlier directed the MC to complete remediation of the legacy waste by December 31, 2026, ensure 100 per cent treatment of daily municipal waste, prevent fresh dumping at the site and effectively manage leachate.

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