Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala, October 27

The Department of Surgery at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital held a campaign to create awareness about breast cancer because october is observed as breast cancer awareness month.

The department said they have held a number of talks as part of the campaign to cater to various breast problems and create awareness about breast cancer. They said nearly 40,000 women die from this disease in a year and added that its early detection and treatment are crucial. They further said that women can go on living a healthy life without complications if treated at an early stage.

Head of the Department of Surgery, Ashwani Kumar, said many women face breast problems but hesitate to report them to the hospital while the disease keeps progressing.

He said, “Our motive is to create awareness about breast cancer, as nearly one in eight women is still diagnosed with breast cancer. Campaigns of this sort will definitely help take the veil off of this disease, because it wasn’t that long ago that people thought that breast cancer was something to be ashamed of and wanted to keep it a secret.”

The doctors here have previously held similar programmes at CHC Tripuri, Civil Hospital Dhuri among other hospitals.

