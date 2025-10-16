DT
Home / Patiala / Medical report confirms repeated sexual abuse of Patiala schoolgirl

Medical report confirms repeated sexual abuse of Patiala schoolgirl

Physical education teacher suspended; doctors to send the DNA sample of the accused for medical examination

Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:55 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The medical examination of the eight-year-old girl has revealed repeated sexual abuse, three days after it was alleged that she was raped in school by a physical education teacher.

Following the police request, doctors will now send the DNA sample of the accused for medical examination.

The alleged incident took place at Auro Mirra School at SST Nagar here.

The FIR lodged on October 13 says the victim was repeatedly abused by the accused in school.

“The medical examination of the victim has revealed that she was sexually abused multiple times and a probe is on,” said SP (City) Palwinder Cheema.

“We have questioned the school authorities and taken CCTV footage from the school. The victim has identified the accused, who was arrested earlier. A probe is on under the POCSO Act,” Cheema said.

According to police sources, they are now seeking help from government counsellors and the district child protection office to ascertain if any other student faced harassment in school.

“We are trying to speak to parents and other students and have requested them to come forward if they have any such incident to share,” a source said.

Lahori Gate SHO Shivraj Singh said their teams had visited the school premises to collect evidence and question the authorities.

“The school has been asked to submit details of the staff. The probe is on to identify if any other student has faced harassment by the accused,” he said.

School principal Chinmayie said they had suspended the teacher. “We have extended full support to the police and to the victim’s family,” she said.

